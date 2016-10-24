unSCRIPTED with Matt Hawkins

Oct 24, 2016 by Kevin

unSCRIPTED #21 with Matt Hawkins

We talk to Top Cow president/COO and writer/producer Matt Hawkins about the difficult challenge in finding work as a comic book writer and what samples should include/avoid, what makes the comic book medium special as a writer, advice when pitching a comic book to both publishers and film/TV producers and executives, developing his comic series Postal into a Hulu TV series and much more.