unSCRIPTED with Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton

Oct 17, 2016 by Kevin

It’s our Halloween episode and we chat with SAW 3D and THE COLLECTOR filmmakers Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton about budgetary considerations when writing genre horror scripts, what their favorite Halloween costumes they ever had, what’s up with all the creepy clowns trying to lure kids into the woods, what their latest film The Neighbor, which was the first spec script they sold — ten years ago, is all about and much more.