unSCRIPTED with Greta Heinemann

Oct 31, 2016 by Kevin

NCIS: New Orleans writer and story editor, Greta Heinemann returns to the podcast to chat about how she came to the U.S. from Germany (and almost working for the Knitting Channel), her favorite part about shooting a show in New Orleans, things she learned from her first season on a TV writing staff and much more.