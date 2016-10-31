unSCRIPTED with Greta Heinemann

unSCRIPTED #22 with Greta Heinemann

NCIS: New Orleans writer and story editor, Greta Heinemann returns to the podcast to chat about how she came to the U.S. from Germany (and almost working for the Knitting Channel), her favorite part about shooting a show in New Orleans, things she learned from her first season on a TV writing staff and much more.

NOTE:  This episode was recorded live at Rutt’s Cafe and there may be ambient noise and sounds that are outside of our control. We hope it does not take away from your enjoyment of the conversation. Thanks for listening!

