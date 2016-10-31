unSCRIPTED with Greta Heinemann
unSCRIPTED #22 with Greta Heinemann
NCIS: New Orleans writer and story editor, Greta Heinemann returns to the podcast to chat about how she came to the U.S. from Germany (and almost working for the Knitting Channel), her favorite part about shooting a show in New Orleans, things she learned from her first season on a TV writing staff and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 41:59 — 38.4MB)
NOTE: This episode was recorded live at Rutt’s Cafe and there may be ambient noise and sounds that are outside of our control. We hope it does not take away from your enjoyment of the conversation. Thanks for listening!
