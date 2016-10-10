Podcast – Regina Lee

Oct 10, 2016 by

Producer and media consultant Regina Lee talks about why it can be difficult to get unsolicited material read, tips on writing an effective query email, the reality of idea theft, how important it is for new writers to focus on a specific genre and much more.

