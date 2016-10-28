Podcast – Mike Wellman

Oct 28, 2016 by Kevin

We talk to Guns A’ Blazin writer/co-creator, Mike Wellman about tips and advice on creating your first comic book, taking a screenplay and turning it into a comic or graphic novel, comic titles he recommends that writers check out for their excellent storytelling and much more.

Links to some of the things we talked about: The Comic Bug, Comicraft, L.A. Comic Con, Manga Studio, Stray Bullets, Understanding Comics.