Podcast – Mike Wellman

Oct 28, 2016 by

mike-wellman-banner

We talk to Guns A’ Blazin writer/co-creator, Mike Wellman about tips and advice on creating your first comic book, taking a screenplay and turning it into a comic or graphic novel, comic titles he recommends that writers check out for their excellent storytelling and much more.

Links to some of the things we talked about:  The Comic Bug, ComicraftL.A. Comic Con, Manga Studio, Stray Bullets, Understanding Comics.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:03:16 — 57.9MB)

TuneIn logo Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This