Podcast – Mike Wellman
We talk to Guns A’ Blazin writer/co-creator, Mike Wellman about tips and advice on creating your first comic book, taking a screenplay and turning it into a comic or graphic novel, comic titles he recommends that writers check out for their excellent storytelling and much more.
Links to some of the things we talked about: The Comic Bug, Comicraft, L.A. Comic Con, Manga Studio, Stray Bullets, Understanding Comics.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:03:16 — 57.9MB)
