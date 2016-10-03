Podcast – Ashley O’Neil

We talk to screenwriter and showrunner’s assistant Ashley O’Neil about budget considerations when writing genre films, advice for handling difficult notes, creating and taking advantage of opportunities, tips for building confidence and much more.

