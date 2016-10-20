20Q with Regina Lee
20 QUESTIONS with REGINA LEE
Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about producer, Regina Lee.
- My first job was… a summer job at a camera store.
- If I wasn’t a producer, I would likely be… if I wasn’t a filmed entertainment producer, I’d probably be a theater producer.
- I collect… way too many podcasts in my iTunes.
- My favorite word is… yes.
- I’m a big fan of… Duke basketball.
- The single best piece of advice I have ever gotten… “Play to your strengths and mitigate your weaknesses.”
- I have always wanted to… go on an ethical/sustainable African safari.
- The best thing I have ever read is… writings by Cornel West for a philosophy class in college.
- People often tell me that I… should leave earlier so I’m not stuck in LA traffic and therefore, running late.
- If I could remake any film ever, I would want to remake… I’d want to travel back to 1984 and be a part of production of THE GOONIES.
- I find inspiration in… other people, particularly those who always have a positive attitude.
- The best thing about being a producer is… getting to talk to and learn from so many incredibly impressive people.
- I spend way too much time… in front of my laptop.
- The funniest person in my cell phone is… luckily, there’s no person – funny or otherwise – living inside my cell phone. Rimshot.
- It really bothers me when… Donald Trump tweets.
- The worst thing about being a producer is… when you and a writer are both on the same page creatively, and you both want to work together, but your schedules don’t line up.
- One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… not being prepared enough to make the best possible first impression.
- If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… freak the heck out.
- The three websites I visit most often are… Gmail, Twitter, and HuffPo. During college basketball season, add ESPN and GoDuke.com.
- You’d be surprised to know that I…was born and raised in Jackson, MS.
