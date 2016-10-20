20Q with Regina Lee

Oct 10, 2016 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with REGINA LEE

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about producer, Regina Lee.

My first job was… a summer job at a camera store.

If I wasn’t a producer, I would likely be… if I wasn’t a filmed entertainment producer, I’d probably be a theater producer.

I collect… way too many podcasts in my iTunes.

My favorite word is… yes.

I’m a big fan of… Duke basketball.

The single best piece of advice I have ever gotten… “Play to your strengths and mitigate your weaknesses.”

I have always wanted to… go on an ethical/sustainable African safari.

The best thing I have ever read is… writings by Cornel West for a philosophy class in college.

People often tell me that I… should leave earlier so I’m not stuck in LA traffic and therefore, running late.

If I could remake any film ever, I would want to remake… I’d want to travel back to 1984 and be a part of production of THE GOONIES.

I find inspiration in… other people, particularly those who always have a positive attitude.

The best thing about being a producer is… getting to talk to and learn from so many incredibly impressive people.

I spend way too much time… in front of my laptop.

The funniest person in my cell phone is… luckily, there’s no person – funny or otherwise – living inside my cell phone. Rimshot.

It really bothers me when… Donald Trump tweets.

The worst thing about being a producer is… when you and a writer are both on the same page creatively, and you both want to work together, but your schedules don’t line up.

One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… not being prepared enough to make the best possible first impression.

If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… freak the heck out.

The three websites I visit most often are… Gmail, Twitter, and HuffPo. During college basketball season, add ESPN and GoDuke.com.