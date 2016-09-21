unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny

Sep 21, 2016 by Kevin

unSCRIPTED #18 with John Zaozirny

Lit manager and producer at Bellevue Productions, John Zaozirny returns to talk about mapping out a career for his clients, finding (signing and developing) a client off the Black List website, writing “on brand”, creating your own opportunities and much more.