unSCRIPTED with Craig Doyle
unSCRIPTED #19 with Craig Doyle
The Great Indoors co-Executive Producer Craig Doyle comes back on to talk about having an open bar on set on Undateable, the process of consulting on pilot scripts before they are made, transitioning from shooting live scripted TV back to taped, his new gig on The Great Indoors and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:08:10 — 62.4MB)
Theme Music: “NPR” by Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (feat SiDizen King) / Purchase it on iTunes.
This song licensed via usemysongs.com.
