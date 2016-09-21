Podcast – Matt Pitts

We talk to A.P.B. and Zoo writer / producer Matt Pitts about how his mother not allowing him to see Pulp Fiction started his writing career, why you should move to Los Angeles (like he did) if you’re serious about working as a television writer, how not landing a job at Technicolor packing boxes began a chain of events that led to him working for J.J. Abrams, tips and tricks he learned on how to get better at pitching and much more.

