20Q with Matt Pitts
20 QUESTIONS with MATT PITTS
Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about A.P.B. and Zoo writer/producer, Matt Pitts .
- My first job was at a restaurant in South Boston called Sullivan’s. Stayed there for the next 12 years.
- If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be a high school English teacher. (And in my head the students stand on desks for me at the end of every year)
- I collect memories. I have a treasure box where I save cards, ticket stubs…
- My favorite word is WONDER. It shows up a lot in things I love
- I’m a big fan of Ben Affleck.
- The best piece of writing advice I have ever got is “be able to write anywhere.”
- I have always wanted to eat at the French Laundry.
- The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is Stephen King’s IT.
- People often tell me that I have horrible taste in movies. (Anything under 35% on Rotten Tomatoes is sure to be a hit with me)
- I think that my best work (published or not) is something I haven’t thought of yet.
- I find inspiration in going to Disneyland.
- The best thing about being a writer is telling your kids you tell stories at work. Although, on ZOO, I think my 3-year-old actually thought I went to work at a zoo.
- I spend way too much time at Islands. (But it’s just so good!)
- The most important person in my cellphone is my wife.
- It really bothers me in a writer’s room when people aren’t respectful of other’s ideas.
- The worst thing about being a professional writer is you’re always working. Can’t escape your own head.
- One mistake that most aspiring writers make is not writing.
- If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d do some version of “Life is Beautiful” with my family where we play games, eat sugar, and laugh a lot.
- The three websites I visit most often are Huffington Post, Deadline and IMDB.
- You’d be surprised to know that I love singing karaoke.
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016