20Q with Matt Pitts

Sep 21, 2016 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with MATT PITTS

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about A.P.B. and Zoo writer/producer, Matt Pitts .

My first job was at a restaurant in South Boston called Sullivan’s. Stayed there for the next 12 years.

If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be a high school English teacher. (And in my head the students stand on desks for me at the end of every year)

I collect memories. I have a treasure box where I save cards, ticket stubs…

My favorite word is WONDER. It shows up a lot in things I love

I’m a big fan of Ben Affleck.

The best piece of writing advice I have ever got is “be able to write anywhere.”

I have always wanted to eat at the French Laundry.

The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is Stephen King’s IT.

People often tell me that I have horrible taste in movies. (Anything under 35% on Rotten Tomatoes is sure to be a hit with me)

I think that my best work (published or not) is something I haven’t thought of yet.

I find inspiration in going to Disneyland.

The best thing about being a writer is telling your kids you tell stories at work. Although, on ZOO, I think my 3-year-old actually thought I went to work at a zoo.

I spend way too much time at Islands. (But it’s just so good!)

The most important person in my cellphone is my wife.

It really bothers me in a writer’s room when people aren’t respectful of other’s ideas.

The worst thing about being a professional writer is you’re always working. Can’t escape your own head.

One mistake that most aspiring writers make is not writing.

If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d do some version of “Life is Beautiful” with my family where we play games, eat sugar, and laugh a lot.

The three websites I visit most often are Huffington Post, Deadline and IMDB.