Zoo banner

We talk to Zoo and Copperhead writer, Jay Faerber about getting started writing comics and transitioning into TV, what his writing process is like, his love of all things Stephen J. Cannell and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:23:09 — 76.1MB)

