20Q with Jay Faerber

Jun 20, 2016 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with JAY FAERBER

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Zoo and Copperhead writer, Jay Faerber.

My first job was… bagging groceries at the Acme supermarket in Dallas, PA.

If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… a location scout for film and TV. If it’s possible to be a nerd about TV and film locations, that’s me. I find it fascinating.

I collect… comic books. A few Christmases ago, my wife got me one of those vintage comic book spinner racks, like you used to see at the corner drug store years and years ago.

My favorite word is… particularly.

I’m a big fan of… 80s television.

The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… Let yourself be bad. You can always go back and fix it later.

I have always wanted to… travel across Canada by train.

The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Early Autumn, a detective novel by Robert B. Parker. Okay, it may not be the best thing I ever read, but it had a huge impact on me as a teenager.

People often tell me that I… have a frighteningly accurate memory when it comes to obscure TV shows and actors.

I really think that my best work (published or not) is… whatever I just finished writing.

I find inspiration in… Long road trips. I can drive for hours with no radio or podcast to listen to. Just silence. I tend to get a lot of thinking done that way, and the ideas start to come as the scenery rolls by.

The best thing about being a professional writer is… Seeing a story I wrote brought to life by a comic book artist, or a group of actors (and producers, crew, etc.).

I spend way too much time… ascribing human-like motivations to my dog’s behavior.

The funniest person in my cell phone is… Ben Zelevansky. You should follow him on Twitter.

It really bothers me when… other people aren’t aware of their surroundings. However that manifests — playing music too loud, driving carelessly. That stuff makes me nuts.

The worst thing about being a professional writer is… Those days when you’ve been “working,” but haven’t done any actual writing. “Thinking” is a necessary part of the process, but it still frustrates me when all I’ve done is think about the story, but haven’t made any progress on paper.

One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… To wait to write until they are “inspired.”

If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… eat a lot of the junk food I try to avoid (or normally feel guilty about eating).

The three websites I visit most often are… Deadline, Facebook, and IMDb.