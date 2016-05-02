Podcast – Nick Reiner & Matt Elisofon

May 2, 2016

Being Charlie poster

We talk to BEING CHARLIE screenwriters Nick Reiner and Matt Elisofon about the difficulties and advantages of writing with a partner, editing a 190 page script into a 95 minute feature film (a dope joint), the challenges of writing a personal story and much more.

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
