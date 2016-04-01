unSCRIPTED with Ted Sullivan

Apr 1, 2016 by

REVENGE comic banner

unSCRIPTED #16 with Ted Sullivan

Supergirl and Revenge writer/producer Ted Sullivan talks about his comedy background, gives advice for staffing season, one of the biggest inspirations for his writing career (hint: it’s his brilliant writer cousin Mary Ellen Sullivan) and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:21:17 — 74.4MB)

TuneIn logo Listen to Stitcher

Theme Music:  “NPR” by Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (feat SiDizen King) / Purchase it on iTunes.  
This song licensed via usemysongs.com.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This