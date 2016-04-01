unSCRIPTED with Ted Sullivan
unSCRIPTED #16 with Ted Sullivan
Supergirl and Revenge writer/producer Ted Sullivan talks about his comedy background, gives advice for staffing season, one of the biggest inspirations for his writing career (hint: it’s his brilliant writer cousin Mary Ellen Sullivan) and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:21:17 — 74.4MB)
Theme Music: “NPR” by Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (feat SiDizen King) / Purchase it on iTunes.
This song licensed via usemysongs.com.
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016