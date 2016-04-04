unSCRIPTED with Jeffrey Lieber

Apr 4, 2016 by

NCIS NO 2

unSCRIPTED #17 with Jeffrey Lieber

NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Jeffrey Lieber talks about how he landed his first agent, some of the differences between writing for network, cable and streaming TV, what his writing process is like and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:03:28 — 58.1MB)

TuneIn logo Listen to Stitcher

Theme Music:  “NPR” by Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (feat SiDizen King) / Purchase it on iTunes.  
This song licensed via usemysongs.com.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This