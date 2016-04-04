unSCRIPTED with Jeffrey Lieber
unSCRIPTED #17 with Jeffrey Lieber
NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Jeffrey Lieber talks about how he landed his first agent, some of the differences between writing for network, cable and streaming TV, what his writing process is like and much more.
