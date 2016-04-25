Podcast – Hollie Overton
We talk to Shadowhunters and Baby Doll Writer Hollie Overton about transitioning from actor to writer, getting her first novel published, the importance of constantly creating your own opportunities, how to write a great internet dating profile and much more.
