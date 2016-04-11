Podcast – Carole Kirschner
We talk to WGA showrunner training program, Humanitas New Voices and CBS Writers Mentoring Program Director Carole Kirschner about what shows would be good to spec for diversity programs, what the interview process is like, knowing what your personal logline is and much more.
