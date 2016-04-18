Podcast – Adam Targum
We talk to Banshee and Outcast writer, executive producer and co-showrunner Adam Targum about his writing process, working on the final season of Banshee, advice on how to get staffed and working in the writers room, the lowdown on his new series Outcast and much more.
