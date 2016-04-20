20Q with Hollie Overton
Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Shadowhunters and Baby Doll Writer, Hollie Overton.
- My first job was… waiting tables at Buckets, a sport bar in Corpus Christi, TX.
- If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… a NPR reporter.
- I collect… purses.
- My favorite word is… optimistic.
- I’m a big fan of… the San Antonio Spurs.
- The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… ABC….always be creating.
- I have always wanted to… live in Italy and write a novel.
- The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… The Winter of our Discontent by John Steinbeck.
- People often tell me that I… am really nice. I joke that my tombstone will say, “She was nice.”
- I really think that my best work (published or not) is… my new book Baby Doll.
- I find inspiration in…spending time with friends and family.
- The best thing about being a professional writer is… getting paid to do what I’d do for free!
- I spend way too much time… watching Dateline NBC.
- The funniest person in my cell phone is…my best friend Shahana.
- It really bothers me when… people text in movie theaters.
- The worst thing about being a professional writer is… the instability.
- One mistake that most aspiring writers make is…thinking they’re ready when they’re not. It takes time to develop your craft.
- If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d…throw an epic party with lots of wine and great music. Might as well have fun before it all ends.
- The three websites I visit most often are…Twitter, Longform and Wikipedia.
- You’d be surprised to know that I… used to play the trombone.
