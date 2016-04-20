20Q with Hollie Overton

Apr 25, 2016 by Admin

20 QUESTIONS with HOLLIE OVERTON

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Shadowhunters and Baby Doll Writer, Hollie Overton.

My first job was… waiting tables at Buckets, a sport bar in Corpus Christi, TX.

If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… a NPR reporter.

I collect… purses.

My favorite word is… optimistic.

I’m a big fan of… the San Antonio Spurs.

The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… ABC….always be creating.

I have always wanted to… live in Italy and write a novel.

The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… The Winter of our Discontent by John Steinbeck.

People often tell me that I… am really nice. I joke that my tombstone will say, “She was nice.”

I really think that my best work (published or not) is… my new book Baby Doll.

I find inspiration in…spending time with friends and family.

The best thing about being a professional writer is… getting paid to do what I’d do for free!

I spend way too much time… watching Dateline NBC.

The funniest person in my cell phone is…my best friend Shahana.

It really bothers me when… people text in movie theaters.

The worst thing about being a professional writer is… the instability.

One mistake that most aspiring writers make is…thinking they’re ready when they’re not. It takes time to develop your craft.

If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d…throw an epic party with lots of wine and great music. Might as well have fun before it all ends.

The three websites I visit most often are…Twitter, Longform and Wikipedia.