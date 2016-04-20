20Q with Adam Targum
20 QUESTIONS with ADAM TARGUM
Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Banshee and Outcast Writer, Executive Producer and Showrunner Adam Targum.
- My first job was… Shoveling snow off of driveways. It’s probably why I moved to Los Angeles.
- If I wasn’t a writer/producer, I would likely be… Unemployed!
- I collect… Cars! It’s a prohibitively expensive hobby.
- My favorite word is… Literally.
- I’m a big fan of… Great food!
- The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… Write for yourself. Write the script YOU want to read.
- I have always wanted to… Write a one act play.
- The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… The Stand by Stephen King.
- People often tell me that I… talk more than anyone else they’ve ever met.
- I really think that my best work (published or not) is… Everything Banshee!
- I find inspiration in… The enthusiasm of the fans.
- The best thing about being a professional writer is… Being able to live and explore any universe my heart desires.
- I spend way too much time… Procrastinating.
- The most famous person in my cell phone is… Gary Sinise.
- It really bothers me when… People sell themselves short by underestimating their own potential.
- The worst thing about being a professional writer is… The excruciating torture of staring at a blank page.
- One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… Trying to alter their voice for the market, instead of writing from their heart.
- If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… Eat a shit-load of cheesecake.
- The three websites I visit most often are… Google, NBCNews, and Deadline Hollywood.
- You’d be surprised to know that I… Am the worst speller on the face of the entire ‘urth’!
