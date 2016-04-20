20Q with Adam Targum

Apr 18, 2016 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with ADAM TARGUM

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Banshee and Outcast Writer, Executive Producer and Showrunner Adam Targum.

My first job was… Shoveling snow off of driveways. It’s probably why I moved to Los Angeles.

If I wasn’t a writer/producer, I would likely be… Unemployed!

I collect… Cars! It’s a prohibitively expensive hobby.

My favorite word is… Literally.

I’m a big fan of… Great food!

The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… Write for yourself. Write the script YOU want to read.

I have always wanted to… Write a one act play.

The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… The Stand by Stephen King.

People often tell me that I… talk more than anyone else they’ve ever met.

I really think that my best work (published or not) is… Everything Banshee

I find inspiration in… The enthusiasm of the fans.

The best thing about being a professional writer is… Being able to live and explore any universe my heart desires.

I spend way too much time… Procrastinating.

The most famous person in my cell phone is… Gary Sinise.

It really bothers me when… People sell themselves short by underestimating their own potential.

The worst thing about being a professional writer is… The excruciating torture of staring at a blank page.

One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… Trying to alter their voice for the market, instead of writing from their heart.

If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… Eat a shit-load of cheesecake.

The three websites I visit most often are… Google, NBCNews, and Deadline Hollywood.