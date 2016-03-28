Podcast – Trey Callaway

We talk to RUSH HOUR writer and co-Executive Producer Trey Callaway about the art of pitching, advice for staffing meetings, the most important things he teaches his screenwriting students, his latest project – Rush Hour on CBS and much more.

NOTE:  This episode was recorded live at The Nook restaurant in Encino and there may be ambient noise and sounds that are outside of our control. We hope it does not take away from your enjoyment of the conversation. Thanks for listening!

