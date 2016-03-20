20Q with Trey Callaway

Mar 28, 2016 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with TREY CALLAWAY

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about TV writer/producer, Trey Callaway.

My first job was… I lied about my age at 14 and got a job as a bag boy (or Courtesy Clerk as they were more respectfully referred to back in the day) at my neighborhood grocery store. Thankful to say that excluding the Writer’s Strike back in 2006, I’ve been working ever since.

If I wasn’t a writer/producer, I would likely be… a musician/music producer, no question. I love writing, singing, and recording songs in my spare time with other industry friends who play. Definitely one of my greatest passions.

I collect… I have an extensive collection of memorabilia from both the 1915 Pan Pacific International Exposition of San Francisco, and the 1939–40 New York World’s Fair. I also have a collection of authentic tickets from every World’s Fair and Expo since 1851, and am a devoted booster of the Expo Movement, which sadly, most Americans are completely unaware still continues around the world to this day. The next major World’s Fair is Expo 2020 in Dubai. Don’t miss it!

My favorite word is… Onomatopoeia.

I’m a big fan of… good people who do good things.

The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… “Remember, you’re writing on paper, not chiseling in stone.” – William Kelley, Oscar winning writer of WITNESS, and a late, great mentor of mine.

I have always wanted to… play a sold-out show in front of 100,000 people.

The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… The Wayward Bus by John Steinbeck.

People often tell me that I… cannot hide my inner ten-year-old.

I really think that my best work (published or not) is… SIRINGO, an original western series pilot I wrote a few years ago for CBS.

I find inspiration in… music of all kinds.

The best thing about being a professional writer is… I actually get paid to make things up for a living.

I spend way too much time… trying to control things beyond my control.

The funniest person in my cell phone is… Bob Kushell or Steve Franks. It’s a toss-up.

It really bothers me when… it gets too quiet.

The worst thing about being a professional writer is… sometimes, in spite of your very best efforts, you are still misunderstood.

One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… not saying yes to virtually everything.

If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… grab IN ‘N’ OUT with the fam and watch WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY.

The three websites I visit most often are… worldsfaircommunity.org, Facebook, Instagram.