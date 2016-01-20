20Q with Drew Chapman

20 QUESTIONS with DREW CHAPMAN

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about author and TV writer/producer, Drew Chapman.

  1. My first job was… Bike messenger in New York City. Barely survived that one.
  1. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… An economics professor. (But probably not at a good college.)
  1. I collect… Nothing. I’m obsessed with throwing stuff away.
  1. My favorite word is… Superfluous.
  1. I’m a big fan of… The New York Mets.
  1. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… Go out and get your nose bloodied.
  1. I have always wanted to… Walk across America. All the way, from one side to the other.
  1. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Anna Karenina.
  1. People often tell me that I… Look like James Woods.
  1. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… A modern adaptation I did of Jack London’s Sea Wolf. Sadly, I wrote it when I was 28, many years ago.
  1. I find inspiration in… Walking the streets of a big city.
  1. The best thing about being a professional writer is… The hours.
  1. I spend way too much time… Checking the Amazon sales numbers on my novels. It’s a sickness. And it never ends well.
  1. The funniest person in my cell phone is… Nurse Jackie creator Evan Dunsky. That’s a funny guy.
  1. It really bothers me when… I write crap and can’t make it better.
  1. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… The hours.
  1. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… Thinking their script is done when it isn’t. Rewrite, rewrite, rewrite.
  1. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… Play Cards Against Humanity with my wife and daughters. The world ends with a laugh.
  1. The three websites I visit most often are… Amazon (for the above stated reason), ESPN (for Mets-related reasons), NYTimes.com (because: truth).
  1. You’d be surprised to know that I… love little babies.

 

