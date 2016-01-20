20Q with Drew Chapman

Jan 25, 2016 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with DREW CHAPMAN

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about author and TV writer/producer, Drew Chapman.

My first job was… Bike messenger in New York City. Barely survived that one.

If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… An economics professor. (But probably not at a good college.)

I collect… Nothing. I’m obsessed with throwing stuff away.

My favorite word is… Superfluous.

I’m a big fan of… The New York Mets.

The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… Go out and get your nose bloodied.

I have always wanted to… Walk across America. All the way, from one side to the other.

The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Anna Karenina.

People often tell me that I… Look like James Woods.

I really think that my best work (published or not) is… A modern adaptation I did of Jack London’s Sea Wolf. Sadly, I wrote it when I was 28, many years ago.

I find inspiration in… Walking the streets of a big city.

The best thing about being a professional writer is… The hours.

I spend way too much time… Checking the Amazon sales numbers on my novels. It’s a sickness. And it never ends well.

The funniest person in my cell phone is… Nurse Jackie creator Evan Dunsky. That’s a funny guy.

It really bothers me when… I write crap and can’t make it better.

The worst thing about being a professional writer is… The hours.

One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… Thinking their script is done when it isn’t. Rewrite, rewrite, rewrite.

If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… Play Cards Against Humanity with my wife and daughters. The world ends with a laugh.

The three websites I visit most often are… Amazon (for the above stated reason), ESPN (for Mets-related reasons), NYTimes.com (because: truth).