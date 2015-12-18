Podcast – Drew Goddard

Dec 18, 2015 by

The Martian banner

The Martian screenwriter Drew Goddard talks about what he responded to most about the novel, his experience working with Ridley Scott, what he’s most proud of about the film, what his favorite disco song is and much more.

