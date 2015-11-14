unSCRIPTED with Marqui Jackson

Nov 14, 2015 by

Rosewood banner

unSCRIPTED #13 with Marqui Jackson

Rosewood writer and executive story editor Marqui Jackson talks about writing for medical and cop dramas and collaborating with consultants, working with difficult notes, diversity on writing staffs today, advice for newer writers on breaking in and much more.

NOTE:  This episode was recorded live at The Velvet Lounge in the Culver Hotel and there may be ambient noise and sounds that are outside of our control. We hope it does not take away from your enjoyment of the conversation. Thanks for listening!

