unSCRIPTED with Jarrod Murray

unSCRIPTED #11 with Jarrod Murray
Lit manager, producer and VP of Epicenter, Jarrod Murray talks about TV development season, if writing a spec feature or pilot is best for new writers, his favorite new TV shows and shares his favorite Hollywood stories and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:00:22 — 55.3MB)
