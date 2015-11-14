unSCRIPTED with Greta Heinemann

Nov 14, 2015 by Kevin

unSCRIPTED #14 with Greta Heinemann

New NCIS: New Orleans staff writer Greta Heinemann talks about what writers are asked in a staffing meeting, the first thing she did after booking a staff writer gig, what she’s learned being part of her first TV writing staff and much more.

NOTE: This episode was recorded live at S&W Country Diner and there may be ambient noise and sounds that are outside of our control. We hope it does not take away from your enjoyment of the conversation. Thanks for listening!