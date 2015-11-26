Podcast – Jennifer Au

Nov 26, 2015 by

untitled_logo

Literary manager, Jennifer Au of Untitled Entertainment joins us to discuss when a screenplay is ready for submissions, handling socially awkward clients, current trends in the spec market, when interest in a writer’s script is serious and much more.

