unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny

Oct 30, 2015 by Kevin

Lit manager and producer at Bellevue Productions, John Zaozirny talks about the benefits of having both an agent and manager, referrals vs. queries, logline basics and the danger of writing scripts that are “good enough” and much more.