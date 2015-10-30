unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny
unSCRIPTED #10 with John Zaozirny
Lit manager and producer at Bellevue Productions, John Zaozirny talks about the benefits of having both an agent and manager, referrals vs. queries, logline basics and the danger of writing scripts that are “good enough” and much more.
