unSCRIPTED with Craig Doyle

Oct 30, 2015 by

undateable live banner

unSCRIPTED #9 with Craig Doyle

Undateable Writer and Co-Executive Producer Craig Doyle is back again to chat about what goes into producing a live weekly sitcom, how the writing process changes when doing a live show, advice on how to get Jenna Jameson (and the Uruguayan embassy) to retweet you and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:14:52 — 68.5MB)

Listen to Stitcher
Theme Music:  “NPR” by Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (feat SiDizen King) / Purchase it on iTunes.  
This song licensed via usemysongs.com.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Script Anatomy

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This