unSCRIPTED with Craig Doyle

Oct 30, 2015 by Kevin

Undateable Writer and Co-Executive Producer Craig Doyle is back again to chat about what goes into producing a live weekly sitcom, how the writing process changes when doing a live show, advice on how to get Jenna Jameson (and the Uruguayan embassy) to retweet you and much more.