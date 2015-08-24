Podcast – Scott Carr
Literary manager and producer, Scott Carr joins us again to discuss the complex relationship between client and manager, the dynamics within an agent/manager/attorney team, the role of manager as producer and where and when the conflicts of interest might come into play and much more.
