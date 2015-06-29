Podcast – Josh Adler
Literary manager Josh Adler of Circle of Confusion talks about what writers should look for in a good agent, how much page count matters, if age plays into the equation when considering a new client, how a writer knows when their material is ready to be sent out and much more.
