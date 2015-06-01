Podcast – John Zaozirny

Literary manager and producer John Zaozirny of Bellevue Productions talks about expanding from production to management, what Bellevue Proudctions’ mandate is and what they’re looking to develop, writing sellable and producible scripts vs. buzz bait and much more.

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 51:27 — 47.1MB)

