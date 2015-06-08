Podcast – Jeff Silver

Jun 8, 2015 by

grandview logo

Literary manager Jeff Silver of Grandview talks about what the elements of a successful relationship with a client are, how common it is for writers to have their ideas stolen, some of the ways he’s discovered new clients, how Grandview started and where the name came from and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 37:42 — 34.5MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This