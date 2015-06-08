Podcast – Jeff Silver
Literary manager Jeff Silver of Grandview talks about what the elements of a successful relationship with a client are, how common it is for writers to have their ideas stolen, some of the ways he’s discovered new clients, how Grandview started and where the name came from and much more.
