20Q with Jeffrey Lieber

Jun 15, 2015 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with JEFFREY LIEBER

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about NCIS: New Orleans showrunner, Jeffrey Lieber.

1. My first job was… mowing lawns. Summer humidity in Chicago can kill you.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… in politics.

3. I collect… plot twists. When I find one that works, I fold it up and hide it in my pocket.

4. My favorite word is… cephalopod.

5. I’m a big fan of… the Chicago Cubs.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… “Your script/outline/idea will never be as bad as it is today. Keep writing and tomorrow you’ll realized you’re a little closer to the beauty.

7. I have always wanted to… sing… like, on key.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… A Prayer For Owen Meany.

9. People often tell me that I… sound exactly like my father.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… in blog form.

11. I find inspiration in… NPR. Almost every idea that I have later cherished, started with All Things Considered.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… the mystery of the inspirational moment. I’ve had multiple experiences where, years later, I’ve found something I’ve written and A) really LIKED it and B) not had any memory of writing it. Its like a spirit takes over and does the work…

13. I spend way too much time… playing Plants Vs. Zombies.

14. The tallest person in my cell phone is… someone from my wife’s family. My side tops out at 5’9 (me). Her side is 6’2” and up…

15. It really bothers me when… people heap their fears onto society. Live your one fucking life and let the rest of us be…

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… the loneliness of the page. It’s 90% of why I left film writing. I need a flock.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… getting obsessed with dialogue in the first draft. Get down the structure. Get down what happens next. Once that’s all in place, you can sit back and find the EXACT words.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… spend it with my kids. I honestly, and truly, like them as people.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… dailykos, askfred (my daughter is a fencer), and – sadly — tvbythenumbers

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… can’t spell to savee my lyfe.