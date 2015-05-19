unSCRIPTED with Ted Sullivan
unSCRIPTED #8 with Ted Sullivan
Revenge writer/co-producer Ted Sullivan chats about killing off important characters on network TV shows, why comedians make great dramatic actors, superheroes in entertainment and all kinds of TV business stuff.
*NOTE: This episode was recorded in early April prior to the cancellation of Revenge. Not to fret, our hero Ted Sullivan has taken his talents to
Metropolis CBS’ new series Supergirl. Congratulations Ted!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:02:51 — 57.5MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016