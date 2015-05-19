unSCRIPTED with Ted Sullivan

May 19, 2015 by

revenge sky

unSCRIPTED #8 with Ted Sullivan

Revenge writer/co-producer Ted Sullivan chats about killing off important characters on network TV shows, why comedians make great dramatic actors, superheroes in entertainment and all kinds of TV business stuff.

 

*NOTE: This episode was recorded in early April prior to the cancellation of Revenge.  Not to fret, our hero Ted Sullivan has taken his talents to Metropolis CBS’ new series Supergirl.  Congratulations Ted!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:02:51 — 57.5MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This