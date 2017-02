unSCRIPTED with Ted Sullivan

May 19, 2015 by Kevin

unSCRIPTED #8 with Ted Sullivan

Revenge writer/co-producer Ted Sullivan chats about killing off important characters on network TV shows, why comedians make great dramatic actors, superheroes in entertainment and all kinds of TV business stuff.

*NOTE: This episode was recorded in early April prior to the cancellation of Revenge. ┬áNot to fret, our hero Ted Sullivan has taken his talents to Metropolis CBS’ new series Supergirl. ┬áCongratulations Ted!