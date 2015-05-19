unSCRIPTED with Ted Sullivan

May 19, 2015 by Kevin

Revenge writer/co-producer Ted Sullivan chats about killing off important characters on network TV shows, why comedians make great dramatic actors, superheroes in entertainment and all kinds of TV business stuff.

*NOTE: This episode was recorded in early April prior to the cancellation of Revenge. Not to fret, our hero Ted Sullivan has taken his talents to Metropolis CBS’ new series Supergirl. Congratulations Ted!