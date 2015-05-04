Podcast – Jarrod Murray
Literary manager and producer Jarrod Murray of Epicenter talks about where he finds new clients, the difficulty in breaking new writers, if calling a potential rep instead of emailing them is a good idea and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:02:39 — 57.4MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016