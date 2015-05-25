Podcast – Chad Hodge
Wayward Pines creator and showrunner Chad Hodge talks about writing and developing WAYWARD PINES and what viewers can expect coming up, where the similarities to TWIN PEAKS start and end, what he looks for when hiring new writers for his staff, where you can find the best deep dish pizza and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 39:29 — 36.2MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
