Podcast – A.B. Fischer

Literary manager A.B. Fischer of The Shuman Company talks about why he chose representation over development as a career, how long he usually gives a screenplay to impress him, dishes some advice for TV staffing meetings, why he didn’t respond to your query and much more.

