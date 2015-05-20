20Q with A.B. Fischer

May 18, 2015 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with A.B. FISCHER

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Lit Manager, A.B. Fischer.

1. My first job was… working in a concessions stand at a baseball camp when I was 12 years old.

2. If I wasn’t a manager, I would likely be… a chef.

3. I collect… TV shows on my DVR that I never have time to watch.

4. My favorite word is… chocolate.

5. I’m a big fan of… Pearl Jam, the Angels and trying new restaurants.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given… is to be prolific. And don’t be precious about what you write, not everything is going to be good.

7. I have always wanted to… travel to every continent.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… a quote by a French writer named Antoine de Saint-Exupery: “A goal without a plan is just a wish”. I use it everyday.

9. People often tell me that I… look familiar.

10. I really think that the most challenging script sale I ever made was… the very first one.

11. I find inspiration in… speaking with creative people who are a lot smarter than I am.

12. The best thing about being a manager is… getting a client their very first job. And not having to wear a suit to work.

13. I spend way too much time… in my car…on the phone.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… hands down my client Robert Horn.

15. It really bothers me when… people are assholes to assistants.

16. The worst thing about being a manager is… telling a client they didn’t get a job that I know they really wanted.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… seeing what is working in film and television and trying to replicate it. Being derivative is one of the worst traits I can think of.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… take my wife and kids to the beach with a bottle of champagne and a giant box of fireworks.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… espn.com, Huffington Post and Deadline.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… know quite a few magic tricks.