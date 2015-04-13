Podcast – Ava Jamshidi
We talk to literary manager and producer Ava Jamshidi about all things television – the value of fellowships, the staffing process, pilot development, working with client, Eoghan O’Donnell on the new CW drama series, The Messengers (premiering Friday, April 17th at 9/8c) and more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 49:24 — 45.2MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016