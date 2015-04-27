Podcast – Albert Kim

Apr 27, 2015 by Kevin

Sleepy Hollow and Nikita Co-Executive Producer Albert Kim returns to the show to talk about the various paths to getting staffed on a TV show, the reason referrals and recommendations are so valuable, what showrunners are looking for when meeting prospective staff writers, the basics of A, B and C storylines, how he sees a writer’s “voice” and much more.