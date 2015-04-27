Podcast – Albert Kim
Sleepy Hollow and Nikita Co-Executive Producer Albert Kim returns to the show to talk about the various paths to getting staffed on a TV show, the reason referrals and recommendations are so valuable, what showrunners are looking for when meeting prospective staff writers, the basics of A, B and C storylines, how he sees a writer’s “voice” and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 47:08 — 43.2MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016