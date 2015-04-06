Podcast – Adam Kolbrenner
We talk to literary manager, producer and Madhouse Entertainment co-founder Adam Kolbrenner about how he works with his clients to develop material ready for the marketplace, what a writer’s “voice” really is, when a writer is ready for an agent, how much material he has to sift through to find a truly talented writer and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 47:53 — 43.8MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016