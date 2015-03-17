unSCRIPTED with Craig Doyle

unSCRIPTED #7 with Craig Doyle

Undateable supervising producer Craig Doyle comes back on to talk about Undateable’s season premiere, staffing season, TV ratings, finding your voice as a writer and much more.

