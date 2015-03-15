S&S Logline Madness 2015 – Submission Sunday!

It’s that time of year – March Madness! In honor of everyone’s favorite annual basketball tournament, Scripts & Scribes is having our own version – S&S Logline Madness!

We’re going to be taking logline submissions, both feature and TV in numerous genres (listed below), and have them judged by a half dozen top industry professionals, until one is declared the champion of our logline contest. To enter and for rules, read on…

The Judges:

David Baggelaar – Benderspink

Scott Carr – Management SGC

Rob Edwards – screenwriter

Markus Goerg – Heroes & Villains Entertainment

Ava Jamshidi – Industry Entertainment

Lee Jessup – Screenwriting Coach

Adam Kolbrenner – Madhouse Entertainment

Christopher Lockhart – WME

Marc Manus – Manus Entertainment

The Prize:

Eternal glory and bragging rights as the 2015 Scripts & Scribes Logline Madness contest WINNER!

AND

For the final winner – A FREE paid admission to

Rob Edwards Screenwriting Master Class – How to Construct Engaging and Dynamic Characters

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2015

Location: Burbank, CA*

*Winner must be local or able to provide their own transportation and accommodations to the event.

How to Enter:

*Submissions are now CLOSED – Thanks to all who entered!*

Email us a logline to “ask@scriptsandscribes.com” with the subject heading “Logline Madness 2015“.

Send your logline in the body of your email. Do not include full synopses or scripts. Any emails containing a synopsis or screenplay, or with attachments of any kind, will be deleted without being opened.

You must include the author’s name, title of project, is it feature or TV and which genre the script is (select one only): Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi/Fantasy/War, Comedy, Drama or Horror/Thriller/Mystery.

Loglines must be received by 7:00 pm (PST) on Wednesday, March 18th, 2015 to be considered.

The finalists and overall winner will be announced in an upcoming article on the scriptsandscribes.com website.

Rules:

There is no cost to enter.

Loglines and author names, along with judge’s comments, will be published in an upcoming article. By entering, you agree to this condition.

This contest is for entertainment and educational purposes only and not a serious competition.

Not all loglines will be selected to participate in the judging. As we will be filling approximately 20-25 slots (5-6 in each category), loglines will be chosen in a semi-random sampling and do not necessarily reflect the “best” of all loglines submitted. The selected loglines will be judged by the panel, in their respective category, and their decisions are final.

All writers/loglines selected to participate and winner(s) chosen will be at the sole discretion of Rob Edwards, Scripts & Scribes and the judging panel.

Entrants are able to submit more than one logline, but only a single logline can be selected to participate in the contest itself.

No screenplays will be read or requested by the panel, Scripts & Scribes or Rob Edwards as part of this contest.

If the winner chooses to attend Rob Edwards’ Master Class in Burbank, CA (the “prize”), he or she must provide their own transportation to the event. The grand prize includes free admission to the event (a $55.00 value) solely.

By entering a logline, submitter warrants that they are the sole owner and author of the submitted logline and has the full right to submit the material.

In addition, submitter acknowledges that the “judges” of the contest (including Rob Edwards and S&S) are in the production and/or management of material for motion picture, TV, and/or other media and, as such, are likewise engaged in the search for material and literary properties and the development of ideas and stories and therefore may have had access to and/or independently created ideas, themes and/or materials which may be similar in theme, plot, format or contain other elements of the material/loglines being submitted and that submitter will not be entitled to any compensation by reason of the use of such similar material by the “judges”.

Submitter does not transfer, waive or limit any rights to the copyright of their own material.

Need help with your logline? WME story editor Chris Lockhart, wrote an excellent guide with 300 examples from produced screenplays — I WROTE A 120 PAGE SCRIPT BUT I CAN’T WRITE A LOGLINE (pdf download link)