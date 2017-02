Screenwriters World Conference – Videos

Mar 21, 2015 by Admin

Featured interviews from panelists from the 2014 Screenwriters World Conference in Los Angeles, CA.

SCRIPTS & SCRIBES VIDEO INTERVIEW w/Literary Manager and producer, Jake Wagner

SCRIPTS & SCRIBES VIDEO INTERVIEW w/REVENGE Writer/Producer, Ted Sullivan

SCRIPTS & SCRIBES VIDEO INTERVIEW w/EXTANT Creator/Writer/Producer, Mickey Fisher

SCRIPTS & SCRIBES VIDEO INTERVIEW w/Script Magazine editor & screenwriter, Jeanne Villette Bowerman

SCRIPTS & SCRIBES VIDEO INTERVIEW w/DA VINCI’S DEMONS and EUREKA writer/producer, Amy Berg

SCRIPTS & SCRIBES VIDEO INTERVIEW w/BONES Writer/Producer, Nkechi Okoro Carroll

SCRIPTS & SCRIBES VIDEO INTERVIEW w/Screenplay consultant, Danny Manus

