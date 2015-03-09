Podcast – Jeff Portnoy
Literary manager Jeff Portnoy talks about common script problems he sees, gives advice for pitching, possible reasons for passing on a writer other than the strength of their writing, details coverage reports – what they include and who uses them and why – and much more.
