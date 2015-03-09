Podcast – Jeff Portnoy

Mar 9, 2015 by

heretic lit

Literary manager Jeff Portnoy talks about common script problems he sees, gives advice for pitching, possible reasons for passing on a writer other than the strength of their writing, details coverage reports – what they include and who uses them and why – and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 50:06 — 45.9MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

ToughLoveSandS_I

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This