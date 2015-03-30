Podcast – CeCe Pleasants
Comedy writer/producer CeCe Pleasants talks about getting her start as a comedy writer, the process of joke writing for late night and variety shows, advice on pursuing a career as a comedy writer, her love/hate relationship with Twitter and much more.
