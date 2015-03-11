unSCRIPTED with Lee Jessup

unSCRIPTED #6 with Lee Jessup

It’s TV fellowship season and top screenwriting coach Lee Jessup explains the difference between fellowship programs, what shows you should consider spec’ing and which to avoid , offers general TV writing advice and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:10 — 51.4MB)

