unSCRIPTED with Lee Jessup
unSCRIPTED #6 with Lee Jessup
It’s TV fellowship season and top screenwriting coach Lee Jessup explains the difference between fellowship programs, what shows you should consider spec’ing and which to avoid , offers general TV writing advice and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:10 — 51.4MB)
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016